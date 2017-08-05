VW independent/submitted information

One of the biggest summer events in the Van Wert area will be taking place this coming Friday and Saturday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The 11th annual Van Wert Rib Fest, organized by the Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), will open at 5 p.m. Friday, August 4.

This year, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Long Prairie Wind, there will be no admission charge, while parking is also free.

Participating rib vendors include After Hours BBQ from Orrville, BG’s Main Event from Rittman, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ from Convoy, Low & Slow BBQ from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Smoke Shack BBQ from Pickerington, and Timmy’s BBQ from Garrett, Indiana.

Competition among the vendors for local awards for best ribs and best sauce will be high, according to CVB Director Larry Lee.

“We have outstanding award-winning ribbers,” he said. “Timmy’s BBQ was declared the Grand Champion at the recent Fort Wayne Rib Fest and Low & Slow garnered the People’s Choice Award. Gibson’s have been a consistent winner at our event.”

Last year’s award winners were After Hours, BG’s, Gibson’s, and Timmy’s.

Other non-rib participating this year include Audrey’s Pumpkin Rolls & Gourmet Cakes, CJ Shaved Ice, Rismiller Concessions, Sycamore Ice Cream, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Wink’s Treats, and the West Minster/Harrod Volunteer Fire Department.

“A few years ago we learned about the Pork Rind Festival that is held in the small Allen County community of Harrod,” Lee said. “The volunteer firefighters use this event as a fundraiser. We thought the combination of ribs, pork rinds, and beer sounded pretty good, so we’ve been working for three years to get them to our event, and this year they accepted our invitation.”

In addition to great food, there will be outstanding entertainment. On Friday, the Defiance-area band, Hot-N-Nasty, will take to the Cooper Farms Entertainment stage at 6:30 p.m. The original outlaw rock and roll band was well received at last year’s Rib Fest. At 8:30 p.m., Nashville Crush will be on stage. This extremely popular band is a balanced fusion of Country and Rock provided by some of the best musicians in the business.

“Between the bands, at 8 p.m., there will be the first rib-eating contest,” Lee explained, noting that First Financial Bank and Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ are sponsoring the event.

Competitors will be representing several area schools, with the winner, determined by who can eat the most ribs in 5 minutes, receiving $500 for their school.

“So we want people to come out and cheer on their contestant,” Lee noted.

Saturday bands will be Section Ate at 6:30 p.m. and, at 8:3 p.m., E5C4P3 — The Journey Tribute will perform. ESCAPE is the ultimate Journey tribute band that faithfully recaptures the thrill that generations of Journey fans remember. Like Journey, ESCAPE features five top California musicians who have performed live in nearly every state in the nation. Altogether, these five rockers hold more ammunition to capture the look and sound of Journey beyond all other Journey tribute bands.

Other events happening at Rib Fest on Saturday include a youth and adult Wiffleball tournament, beginning at 9 a.m., and a cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. Participants can begin registering for cornhole at noon.

At 3 p.m., there will be a car show and cruise-in. Those wanting to take part in the car show are asked to enter Rib Fest at Gate 4 off Fox Road. United Way of Van Wert County is a part of this year’s Rib Fest with its annual “pig drop”, which will result in someone walking away with a nice sum of money. Another fun activity will be pig races at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. This year the Van Wert County Junior Fair will be in charge of the pig races, with all proceeds going to that organization.

On both Friday and Saturday, event-goers will be given the opportunity to vote for the vendor with the best ribs.

“To be fair to all the vendors, before making a choice people are asked to sample at least four of the vendors’ ribs,” Lee said. “Vendors will have full slabs, half slabs, and samplers for sale, plus various side dishes, so there will be lots of delicious food.”

There will also be a panel of celebrity judges making their choices for best ribs and best sauce. Trophies will be awarded at 8 Saturday evening.

“We are also especially happy to welcome some special guests to this year’s event,” Lee added. “Cooper Farms, which is celebrating 25 years of operation in Van Wert, will be holding an employee appreciation gathering on Saturday. We’ll also four class reunions taking place Saturday evening, including the Van Wert Class of 2012, Lincolnview Classes of 1987 and 1997, and the Crestview Class of 1977.

Arrangements have been made with Liberty Mobility to provide free rides home (within a 5-mile radius) between 10 p.m. and midnight for those who need them.

“Everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy themselves, but also to drink responsibly and have a designated driver,” Lee said.

Rib Fest would not be possible without the very generous support of many local businesses. Premier sponsors include Cooper Farms, Long Prairie Wind, Citizens National Bank, and Avangrid Renewables. Other sponsors include Northwest Ohio Beverage, Scott Equity Exchange, Leland Smith Insurance, First Financial Bank, Partee Shop, Fricker’s, Purmort Brothers Insurance, First Bank of Berne, Ayers Mechanical, Van Wert Propane, Stahl Stoller Meyer Insurance, Elmco Engineering, Huggy Bear Campground & RV Sales, Young’s Trash Service, Store & Haul, Van Wert Manor, Thatcher Insurance, Martha Balyeat, Miller Precision, Tish Fast/State Farm Insurance, Schrader Realty, Koch Law Office, WERT/WKSD, The Kenn-Feld Group, and GLM Transport.

“So, come out to the fairgrounds and have a great time,” Lee said.