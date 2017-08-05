DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One person was arraigned and four others appeared for criminal hearings Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Percy Huffman, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released in a personal surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 30.

Two people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Alexandra Whisman, 23, of Van Wert, had her sentence modified to treatment at the Nova House after she was terminated for medical reasons from the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. Following treatment, she will be evaluated for drug court.

Brian Sprangler, 30, of Delphos, was given three years of community control, including 90 days of electronically monitored house arrest or jail, on a charge of aggravated assault a fourth-degree felony offense. Sprangler must also undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and any treatmen recommended, and pay restitution of $10,403048 to Chad Williams, plus a monthly probation fee.

Two people also entered changes of plea Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Ian Taylor, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and escape, a third-degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered in the case and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 27.

Christopher Gile, 35, of Scott, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, both felonies of the third degree; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony offense. Three other similar counts were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the above charges.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. September 27.