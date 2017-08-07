VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Biz Expo & Taste of Van Wert County, after selling out of exhibitor space for the last four years — with more than 1,000 attendees — returns to Wassenberg Art Center on Thursday, September 28. Registration for businesses is now open at www.vanwertchamber.com. Exhibitor space will be reserved on a first come, first served basis upon payment and signed registration.

Businesses can promote job openings, grow their bottom line and visibility in northwest Ohio at this year’s Expo all in the stunning Wassenberg Art Center, 215 S. Washington St. (U.S. 127). The Wassenberg is the perfect venue to showcase a company’s career opportunities, products, and services, while offering ample parking for attendees.

Businesses will have the opportunity to reach key customers, business executives, management, community at large and potential employees. Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, organizer of the event, will accept exhibitor registrations until Friday, September 22, or until sold out. Last year, the Chamber did sell out earlier than the registration deadline so early registration is encouraged to make sure a spot is secured.

The Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County combines the best of both worlds into one event to showcase a business. Here’s a look at the schedule:

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Exhibitor Set-Up — Each exhibitor will receive up to two box lunches, an 8-by-3 foot table with optional tablecloth, and 10-by-10 foot space.

2:30-4 p.m. For exhibitors exclusively — Business to business connecting, networking, and learning, featuring Brand It Marketing Communications. Brand It will facilitate interactive networking activities to create opportunities to make and build relationships to grow client bases and generate leads, as well as give businesses the very latest in the rapidly changing social media business best practices.

4:30-7 p.m. Open to the Public — Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County is open to the public, with a $1 admission fee or donation of a non-perishable item. All admission fee funds and the food items will go directly to the United Way of Van Wert County for distribution at area food banks. Visitors will enjoy “eats and sweets” from local establishments and a cash bar while visiting the business exhibit booths.

“This has become a major event for Van Wert area and northwest Ohio businesses to be part of,” said Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe. “The combination of businesses and food is always a winning combination.

“The central downtown location of the Wassenberg and the ample parking is inviting to attendees,” Munroe added. “We love presenting this opportunity to our business community. It offers two events in one with connecting with other area businesses and the early evening to reach Van Wert area consumers.”

Munroe noted that exhibitors this year may consider also using this opportunity to reach out to potential employees.

“While this is not officially tagged a ‘job fair,’ why not take advantage of the opportunity to promote the job opportunities at your business,” she said. “It’s all about connecting with others.”

The Expo will host once again The Taste of Van Wert County, featuring selections from a variety of Van Wert area eateries. Visitors can browse the business exhibits from 4:30-7 p.m. while enjoying free Taste of Van Wert County samples and purchasing beverages from the Wassenberg’s cash bar.

The Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County offers exhibitors the opportunity to:

Exhibit in expanded space at the Wassenberg Art Center, the catalyst for creative expression in northwest Ohio.

Expand their area customer base in one day with this event.

Showcase their products and services to business customers and consumers.

Promote job openings at their business

Make connections and generate leads.

Increase visibility and build their image.

Be featured in the Van Wert Area Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County Exhibitor Guide.

The Chamber urges all businesses to secure an exhibit booth today as space is limited. Booth space includes: a listing in the Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County Exhibitor Guide, an 8-foot display table with tablecloth and up to two box lunches. Chamber members may reserve a space for $150 and the non-member rate is $250. The Chamber also invests in multimedia promotion to attract numerous area buyers to assure quality event traffic.

Premier sponsors for this event include Apex Clean Energy, Federal-Mogul Corporation, and Home Health Care Solutions. Gold sponsors include Culligan, Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency, Vantage Career Center, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, K & L Ready Mix, Alexander & Bebout, Van Wert Manor, Kitchen & Bath Plus, StateWide Ford Lincoln, Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center, and Wassenberg Art Center.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the September 28 Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County, which offers a “two-in-one” event to reach business owners, executives, employees, and residents in the Van Wert area and surrounding communities.

To reserve an exhibit space or for more information about sponsorships, contact the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Businesses can also register online at www.vanwertchamber.com.