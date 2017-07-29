Submitted information

Van Wert Middle School has announced 2017-2018 opening of school information for all parents and students.

Sixth grade students are invited to an orientation “launch” from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10. Students will enjoy a complimentary pizza lunch to conclude the orientation.

Sixth grade parents are invited to a “Parent Welcome-School Fair” from 9:10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 10 in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Lecture Hall. Parents will enjoy an informal, informational meeting focused on a positive start to middle school, and there will be an opportunity to walk through a “School Fair” to get further information and to see all the activities at Van Wert Middle School. Parents may also fill out paperwork, pay student fees, and put money on their lunch account during the school fair.

Seventh and eighth grade students may stop by the school between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10. A “School Fair” will be available where students can pick up their class schedule, try out their locker, and see all the activities at Van Wert Middle School. Students are not expected to stay the entire two hours.

Parents of seventh and eighth grade students are invited to a “Parent Welcome-School Fair” anytime between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10. Parents may fill out paperwork, pay student fees, and put money on their lunch account during the school fair. The Media Center will be open for parents to watch an informative slide show, and administrators will be available during that time.

The first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year will be Tuesday, August 15 at 7:50 a.m.