The Van Wert High School Class of 2012 will hold its five year class reunion on Saturday, August 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Van Wert Ribfest at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Classmates and their families are encouraged to attend this reunion, which will be hosted under a reserved tent at Ribfest.

Admission to the Ribfest is free, but class officers would ask that all attendees consider offering a $5 donation to the class fund to help offset costs and prepare for future class reunions.

There is a Faebook event for the reunion and those looking for more information are encouraged to go to the page or send a friend request to Class President Bob Laing, or call, text, or email Bob at 419-203-7575 and laingrw@gmail.com for more information.