Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $750 to the Van Wert City Parks and Recreation Department.

The monies were used by the department to purchase 10 55-gallon plastic dome-top drum lids for trash receptacles in the city parks.

The funds are distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a community service grant. The Ohio Elks Association receives monies each year from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established many years ago by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the foundation are made each year by more than 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

To date, through community service grants, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed more than $32,643 back into Van Wert County to assist the city, county, and villages.

Van Wert Elks lodge is proud to be able to assist the Van Wert City Parks and Recreation Department as it provides clean and safe parks for city residents.