The Van Wert Cougar Athletic Booster Club has announced that the 2017-2018 membership drive is underway. Many levels of memberships are available ranging from $25.00 up to $200.00 to fit every family’s needs. Memberships can be purchased in memory or in honor of someone as well.

Money raised from memberships goes directly to the student athletes and their needs. The Cougar Booster Club is committed to supporting every Cougar Athlete and promoting its’ mission “To inspire and promote Cougar Pride in every Cougar Athlete.” The Cougar Booster Club meets monthly and is open to all parents.

Please see any executive board member for a form or the Van Wert High School Office. Questions may also be directed to and forms obtained from Ben Laudick, Michelle Gunter, Kelly Houg, Mark Verville and Lee Ann Pratt.