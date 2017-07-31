Submitted information

It’s time to get ready for the new school year at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

There will be two orientation meetings to welcome new students and their parents to the school. The first orientation meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 7. This is for students who are enrolled in Ag & Industrial Power Tech, Auto Body, Auto Technology, Construction Equipment Technology, Carpentry, Electricity, Industrial Mechanics, Precision Machining, and Welding.

The second orientation meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, and is for students in the following business and human services programs: Network Systems, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Interactive Media, Early Childhood Education, Health Technology, and Medical Office Management.

Both meetings will be held in the Commons Area at Vantage. The evening will include a brief general session, as well as an opportunity for students and their parents to re-acquaint themselves with the Vantage building, talk to teachers, complete electronic forms, pay program fees, put money on lunch accounts, pick up class schedules, and get measured for uniforms. All new Vantage students and their parents should attend one of these meetings.

Students who attended Vantage last year can pick up their schedules and pay program fees from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 7-8. Parents should have received a letter in the mail with instructions on how to fill out required “beginning of the year” forms using the Oneview parent portal.

Returning students who are unable to pick up their schedule on the above dates should call Vantage Student Services at 419.238.5411 or 800.686.3944, extension 2126, to make arrangements to get schedules before school starts.

The first day of school for new students is Monday, August 21, starting at 8:23 a.m. The first day of school for returning students is Tuesday, August 22. The school day runs until 2:40 p.m.

For more information, call Vantage Student Services at the above number.