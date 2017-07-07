Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Smiley and Jubilee Parks, along with the Rotary Athletic Complex will be very busy this weekend, as more than 30 youth baseball teams in three different age divisions will converge for the 12th annual Don Bachman Memorial Tournament.

The tournament will feature 8u (eight and under) teams from Celina, Middle Point, Wapakoneta, Kalida, Van Wert, Delphos, Elida and Crestiview.

The 10u division will include baseball teams from Coldwater, Celina, Van Wert, Napoleon and Maumee, along with four teams from Indiana: North Wells, Garrett, Decatur and Monroe.

The 12u division will consist of teams from Van Wert, Kalida, Bath, Napoleon, St. Marys, Wauseon, Lima, Celina and Monroe.

Games are scheduled to begin at 5:30 today and run through Sunday evening.