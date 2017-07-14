Tristan Leach, 20, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, at his residence.

He was born May 26, 1997, in Lima, the son of Dewey Leach and Deanna E. Williams, who both survive in Delphos.

Also surviving are his stepmother, Hope Leach of Delphos; his stepfather, James E. Williams of Delphos; a daughter, Marleigh; his maternal grandfather, John Eccard of Delphos; his maternal grandmother, Jackie Eccard of Cloverdale; eight siblings, Keith Barry Jr., Candice Barry, James Leach, Matthew Williams, Sean Williams, Destin Youngpeter, Logan Stemen, and Julianna Joe Leach; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His paternal grandparents, James and Mary Leach; and a grandfather, Dana Reed, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Dave Howell officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.