Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst reminds all property owners that real estate taxes are due today, Wednesday, July 12. Payments paid by mail must be postmarked on or before July 12.

Those who want to use a credit card to pay their taxes can do so by visiting the treasurer’s website at www.vanwertcounty.org (there is a 3 percent merchant’s fee to use a credit card). For taxpayers’ convenience, First Bank of Berne is also accepting tax payments.

Any homeowner that has not received a tax statement should contact the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 419.238.5177.