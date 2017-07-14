Stanley Charles Pontsler, 89, of Ohio City, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born December 14, 1927, in Mercer County, the son of Charles William Pontsler and Grace Helen (Sharp) Pontsler, who both preceded him in death. On April 2, 1950, he married the former Marcella M. Stetler, who survives in Rockford.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Post 346 or Ohio City EMS squad.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.