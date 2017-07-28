Sandra Sue Goodenough, 71, of Union Township, passed away Thursday, July 27, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 28, 1946, in Van Wert, the daughter of late Clarence and Catherine (Stripe) Conley. On October 17, 1964, she married Dana Goodenough and he survives.

Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended LifeHouse Church where she was an active volunteer.

Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Braun of LifeHouse Church officiating. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: LifeHouse Church or the American Cancer Society.