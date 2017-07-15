Print for later

Tweet about it

Roberta L. Thomas, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:46 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November 5, 1950, in Van Wert, the daughter of David Balyeat, who preceded her in death, and Dolores (Johns) Balyeat, who survives in Convoy. She married, Gary Thomas, who also survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Andrew Thomas and Brad Thomas; a brother, Louis (Martha) Balyeat; two sisters, Dyann Balyeat Ricica and Annette Balyeat; and two grandchildren.

A brother, John Balyeat, also preceded her in death.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Preferred memorials: National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Race to Erase MS Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.