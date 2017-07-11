Submitted information

Now is the time to form a Wiffleball team to participate in the 11th annual Van Wert Rib Fest Wiffleball Tournament.

Rib Fest takes place August 4-5 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The Wiffleball tournament will have two divisions. The lower division is for players ages 15 and under, while the upper division is for players ages 16 and older. This year, adult teams are also welcome to participate.

This year’s Wiffleball tournament will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, August 5. The proceeds from the lower division tournament benefits the Van Wert Acme baseball team while the Van Wert girls’ softball team, the Van Wert Pride, benefits from the proceeds of the upper division.

Preregistration is required. Forms may be found online at www.vanwertribfest.com or are available at the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau office, 136 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Cost of entry is $80 per team. Registration deadline is Monday, July 31.

For more information, call the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 419.238.9378 or email llee@visitvanwert.org.