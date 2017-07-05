Print for later

Darlene F. Martin to Stanford Wiechart and Elaine Wiechart, inlot 338 in Delphos.

Cora E. Davis, Janet Grace Crosley, by sheriff, and John Doe to Van Wert County Reutilization Corporation, inlot 1516 in Van Wert.

Jessica L. Jeffords and Jessica L. Sanderson, by sheriff, and John Doe to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, lot 197 in the Van Wert subdivision.

F. Lynne Wilson, Frances Lynn Wilson, Frances L. Wilson, by sheriff, to the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, portion of lots 395 and 394-2, Van Wert subdivision.

Marion Ortega, by sheriff, John Doe to the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, a portion of inlot 502 in Van Wert.

Hajrudina Sakanovic, by sheriff, to the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, portion of inlets 986 and 987 in Van Wert.

Zachary D. Bricker to Aaron M. Ashford and Anne C. Ashford, portion of section 32 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Sara A. Davis to Kathy Davis, lot 6-40 and a portion of lot 6-37 in Van Wert subdivision.

Investacorr Inc. to Turner Living Trust, portion of section 25 in Pleasant Township (lot 3, Woods subdivision).

Felt Development LLC to Ideal Suburban Homes Inc., inlot 4386 in Van Wert.

Ideal Suburban Homes Inc. to Stanley Scott, inlot 4386 in Van Wert.

Robert K. Ladd and Carolyn E. Ladd to Robert K. Ladd and Carolyn E. Ladd, inlot 987 in Delphos.

Laura Schoenle to Ronald L. Kelly, inlot 338 in Convoy.

Ryan L. Wiechart, Ryan Wiechart to Kyle T. Staup, inlot 937 in Delphos.

Phyllis J. Kline to William Heffner, out 21 in Van Wert.

Indiana Lake Ltd. to Phillip L. Holmes, inlot 4122 in Van Wert.

Daniel E. Edwards and Holly S. Edwards to Daniel E. Edwards and Holly S. Edwards, portion of section 5 in Jackson Township.

Estate of Dennis D. Trisel to Michael T. Trisel, portion section 30 in Willshire Township (lot 7, Finden’s First subdivision).

Estate of Alfred W. Schell to Genevieve L. Schell, inlot 294 in Convoy.

Timothy L. Washburn and Lisa O. Washburn to David L. Kirchenbauer II, portion of section 6 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Christopher H. Reichert Sr., estate of Christopher Henry Reichert Sr. to Barbara J. Reichert, inlot 1640 in Van Wert.

Barbara J. Reichert to Michael C. Reichert, inlot 1640 in Van Wert.

Nancy J. Agler and Barbara J. Hunt to Vicki L. Pool, inlot 3444 in Van Wert.

Lana Reichert to Brian Hess and Jamie M. Hess, portion of section 22 in Harrison Township.

Jan Glass, Mandy R. Proffitt, Preston Proffitt to Brandon L. Miller and Alison E. Miller, inlot 3720 in Van Wert.

Theresa L. Whittington and Allen L. Whittington to Gregory A. Rice and Pamela S. Rice, portion of section 29 in Pleasant Township (lot 1, Saam subdivision).

William R. Wolverton and Nancy D. Wolverton to William R. Wolverton Living Trust and Nancy D. Wolverton Living Trusty, inlot 3769 in Van Wert.