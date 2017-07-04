Print for later

Reclaimed Housing LLC to Judith A. Bowers, portion of inlets 24 and 25 in Convoy.

JP Morgan Chase Bank to Creating Home Buying Solutions Inc., portion of inlot 855 in Van Wert.

Nathan William Powelson and Kristen A. Powelson to Anth0ny D. Springer and Alison E. Springer, inlot 452 in Convoy.

Maynard E. Yoh Revocable Trust to Gloria A. Yoh, portion of section 23 in Tully Township.

Rex E. Davis and Lynn Davis to Betsy M. Welker, portion of section 1 in Ridge Township.

Sharon L. Kiss and Dennis Kies to Leona M. Hunter, inlot 4001 in Van Wert.

Estate of Ronald J. Siefker to Debra F. Siefker, inlot 292 in Delphos.

Estate of Lucy Marie Brenneman, estate of icy M. Brenneman, estate of Lucy Brenneman to Brenneman Brothers, portion of section 19 in Hoaglin Township.

Dale A. Hoover Family Living Trust and Bonnie J. Wermer to Deborah Sheets, portion of section 23 in Harrison Township.

Alice M. Hoover Family Trust and Bonnie Wermer to Deborah Sheets, portion of section 23 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Paul D. Schaadt to Ellen M. Schaadt, portion of section 6 in Pleasant Township.

Paul D. Schaadt to Ellen M. Schaadt, portion of section 7 in Pleasant Township.

City of Van Wert to the Van Wert Community Development Corporation, portion of inlot 3053 in Van Wert.

Rita R. McNall to Jerry W. McNall, portion of section 31 in York Township.

Ellen M. Schaadt to Brian K. Mitchem and Lisa A. Mitchem, portion of section 7 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Grace B. Miller, estate of Grace Miller to James D. Miller, portion of inlets 986 and 987 in Van Wert, and a portion of sections 30 and 31 in Union Township.

Kiehl Family Trust to Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust, inlot 3679 in Van Wert and a portion of section 25 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Edward R. Bailey, estate of Linda D. Bailey to Kevin L. Mohler, inlot 75 in Delphos.

Rex B. Marbaugh and Vicki B. Marbaugh to Robert L. and Lori J. Helmke, inlots 485 and 486 in Ohio City.

Michael Schumm, Robin L. Schumm, Marlin Schumm, and Maurice Schumm to Michael Schumm, Marlin Schumm, and Maurice Schumm, portion of section 22 in Willshire Township.

Lucas G. Smith and Kayla Smith to Daniel J. Koch, outlot 157-2 in Van Wert.

Travis M. Elwer and Karmen Elwer to Paul S. Wolfenbarger and Shelva J. Wolfenbarger, portion of section 29 in Washington Township.

Joe A. Howell to Yvonne K. Phillips, portion of section 28 in Tully Township.

First Federal Bank to Jody Boutin, portion of section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Birkmeier Monument Company, by sheriff, to Jeffrey’s Interiors, inlots 11 and 12 in Delphos.

Susan J. Matthew Family Living Trust and David W. Mathew Family Living Trust to Mathew Family Living Trust, portion of inlot 44 in Van Wert.

Ronald E. Thatcher and Dianne Thatcher to Flatrock Farms, portion of section 16 in Tully Township.

Jody L. Taylor, Tamara D. Taylor, and Charles D. Taylor to Ronald E. Thatcher, portion of section 2 in Ridge Township.

Douglas A. Milligan Jr. and Traci L. Milligan to David Teman and Julie Teman, portion of section 36 in Washington Township.

James T. Holdgreve and Kathleen Holdgreve to James T., Holdgreve and Kathleen Holdgreve, portion of 23 in Washington Township (lot 1, Holdgreve’s First Addition).

James T. Holdgreve and Kathleen Holdgreve to Buckeye Forever LLC, portion of 23 in Washington Township (lot 1, Holdgreve’s First Addition).

Conrad Knape, Conrad Arthut Knape to Conrad Knape and Deborah Knape, inlots 44, 45, 56, 57, and 237 in Middle Point, lot 12, and a portion of lot 14 in the Middle Point subdivision.

Conrad Knape and Deborah Knape to Knape Family Trust, inlots 44, 45, 56, 57, and 237 in Middle Point, lot 12, and portion of lot 14 in the Middle Point subdivision.

Estate of Alice M. Bell to James E. Bell, portion of sections 17 and 18 in Pleasant Township.

William C. Fast Jr. and Gloria M. Fast to BGFAST LLC, portion of section 18 in Hoaglin Township.

Dorothy M. Pharis to Talina R. Fields, lot 8 in Dixon and a portion of section 18 in Tully Township.

Curtis G. Rager and Denise S. Rager to Chelsey C. Zosh, portion of inlot 2273 in Van Wert.

Leslie Marie Looser, Kevin E. Looser, Kevin Looser, and Leslie M. Looser to Patrick A. Rode, portion of lot 1-6 in Delphos MAR subdivision.

Julie A. Medford to Christopher P. Tippie-Stokes and Daniel Joseph Stokes, portion of section 31 in Ridge Township.

William J. Miller and Penny A. Miller to Craig A. Harvey, portion of section 31 in Liberty Township.

James H. Turner and Linda Turner to Rita L. Schumm, portion of inlot 44 in Willshire.

Josh Hanna and Crystal Ann Hanna to Christian G. Lucius, outlot 6-1 in Delphos.

Trent M. Profit and Kathleen A. Profit to Michael P. Krugh and Arin E. Krugh, portion of section 18 in York Township.

Estate of Wayne L. Warren to Ellyn C. Warren, portion of section 18 in Union Township.

Robert L. Sites to Omer John Sites III and Patricia A. Stevens, portion of inlot 1811 in Van Wert.

Earl Brodbeck, Earl J. Brodbeck, and Marjorie Brodbeck to Margrett Wells, inlot 79 in Willshire.

Jason John Nussbaum, Jason Nussbaum, and Jamie Nussbaum to Brandon T. Johnson and Debora L. Johnson, portion of section 2 in Liberty Township.

Gary N. Dunno and Laura L. Dunno to Julie A. Medford, portion of section 19 in Ridge Township.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Jerry Lee Johnson and Sherry L. Johnson, inlot 473 in Delphos.

Estate of Jean P. McClure to James E. McClure, portion of section 24 in Union Township.

Glenn E. McClure, James E. McClure, and Yvonne M. Scher-McClure to James E. McClure, portion of section 25 in Union Township.