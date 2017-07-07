Submitted information

LIMA — Employers in the greater West Central Ohio region will collect $33 million in rebates from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in checks that will be mailed beginning next week.

BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison, in Lima to present a ceremonial check to local business leaders, said employers are free to spend their rebates as they wish, but she hopes they will consider investing in workplace safety.

“We work with employers all over Ohio to prevent injuries and illness in the workplace, and they will tell you that investing in safety is a wise business decision,” said Morrison, speaking at a press conference at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. “Safe workplaces mean fewer injuries, fewer medical claims and a stable workforce, all of which leads to a healthy bottom line for a business.”

Morrison was joined by chamber President/CEO Jed Metzger and Tony Daley of Lima’s Spallinger Millwright Services Inc. Metzger and Daley accepted the check on behalf of employers in the entire region, which includes Allen, Auglaize, Shelby, Hancock, Putnam, and Van Wert counties.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich proposed the rebate in March. It’s the third such rebate in the last four years, made possible by an improving safety climate, prudent fiscal management and strong investment returns. The plan to distribute rebates to more than 200,000 Ohio employers during the month of July was approved by BWC’s Board of Directors in April. Visit bwc.ohio.gov for more details and eligibility requirements.

The plan also includes a $44 million investment in new health and safety initiatives to promote a healthy workforce and a culture of safety in every Ohio workplace. This includes a new wellness program for small employers, funding for programs to help firefighters and those who work with children and adults with disabilities, and an education campaign to address common injuries at work and in the home.

“A healthy economy depends on a strong and healthy workforce,” Morrison continued. “And when the economy is healthy, we all benefit.”

Rebate checks will be mailed in phases starting July 10.