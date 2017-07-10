Submitted information

LIMA — The following highway projects were announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 for the week of July 10:

Van Wert County

Placement of berm stone will restrict traffic to one lane through the work zone at the following locations. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage:

Ohio 697 throughout Van Wert County

Ohio 49 south of U.S. 224 to Willshire

Ohio 637 closure between Feasby Wisener Road and Elm Sugar Grove Church Road has been delayed indefinitely due to flooding and will be rescheduled. (See detour map)

U.S. 30, from just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185, restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement and joint repair and drainage improvements. Resurfacing of the pavement will follow the repair work. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.

Paulding County

Road reconstruction — Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127, and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Pavement repairs — Ohio 66, from U.S. 224 to the Defiance County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

Ohio 190 just north of Road T-Q, north of Fort Jennings, will close July 24 for approximately two weeks for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 12, between Pandora and the Hancock County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for removal of pavement reflectors in preparation for tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.