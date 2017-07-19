Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Ballpark is all set for its 8th Annual Festival, scheduled for July 28, 29 and 30.

More than 40 baseball teams with players ages 8-12 will travel to Middle Point and Lincolnview to participate in the event.

The ballpark will also be hosting a 5k run/walk on Saturday, July 29 at 8:30 A.M. at the park. Registration is $10 prior to race day or $15 on race day. Contact Alison Hammons at 419-203-4553 for more information.

If you’d like to enter a team in the Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament, contact Kylie Owens at 419-953-1373.