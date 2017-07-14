Mildred Noggle, 92, of Haviland passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Mildred was born March 9, 1925, in Jackson, Michigan, a daughter of Ford and Helen (McFeters) Keys, who both preceded her in death. On April 1, 1942, she married Lee Noggle, who passed away December 31, 1994.

She was a kind, devoted wife and mother who farmed alongside her husband. She was a faithful member of Country Chapel Church.

Mildred will be sadly missed by her children, Roy (JoAnn) Noggle of Haviland, Donna (Paul) Fishbaugh of Clyde, and Randy (Margaret) Noggle of Haviland; siblings, Pauline Cordray and Robert Keys; five grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death were siblings Gladys and Leon Gallant, Donald Keys, Betty DeVault, Ethel Goodwin, and Harold and Larry Keys.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 Ohio 500, Payne. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery near Haviland.



Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 17, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Country Inn Activity Fund or Country Chapel Church.

