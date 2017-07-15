The 2017 Buckeye Boys Little League season recently came to an end with Middle Point Blue taking the tournament championship over the Convoy Yankees. Pictured are (front row left to right): Tyler Spray, Jayce Schimmoeller, Dalton Ellerbrock, Trey Evans and Nick Evans. Middle row (left to right): Jaden Kohnen, Carter Renner, Luke Bollenbacher,

Evan Miller, Brandon Renner and Aiden Hardesty. Back row (left to right): Steve Bollenbacher, Brian Renner and Bill Evans. (photo submitted)