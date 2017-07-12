Van Wert Area Camera Club members Cheryl Knost, Joe Schramm, and Rex Dolby met Thursday, July 6, with Marilyn Wagner of the Delphos Canal Commission at the commission’s museum at 241 N. Main St. in Delphos.

The purpose of the meeting was to determine what regular dates the museum is open and what needed to be done to secure a special date and guide for a tour of the museum, as well as potential sites to visit for a photo shoot.

Marilyn then showed us around the museum while pointing out interesting facts along the way about the display we were viewing. I was impressed with the number and quality of the display areas and how visually appealing they were. The displays cover three levels and Marilyn assured us that it was just a matter of time before the elevator will be back in service.

Being a senior citizen, it was interesting to me to see items that were part of my boyhood home and early years. At the present, the museum is open 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and 1-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Our full report will be given Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert. Also to be given at that time is a report on our studio equipment and its future and a treasurer’s report. Members are urgently requested to attend this important meeting.