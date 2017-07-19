Submitted information

This coming Sunday, July 23, is Verizon distributor TCC’s fifth annual Backpack Giveaway.

As part of a nationwide annual program TCC locations will be giving away backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue, and more. With nearly 20 percent of children in the United States living in poverty, TCC is working to alleviate the rising cost of school supplies through this annual program.

Local families are invited to bring their children to the store to pick up a backpack. The limit is one backpack per child present, and backpacks will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

The Van Wert store is located at 1220 S. Shannon St.