Justine D. Jerome, 31, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at her residence.

She was born February 12, 1986, in Van Wert, the daughter of Daniel Barry and Cheryl (Riley) Jerome, who both survive. She never married.

Other survivors include two children, Mekhi R. and Avery D. Jerome, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Libby (Travis) Shartzer of Van Wert and Niki (Taylor Elam) Jerome of Springboro; and seven nieces and nephews, Samantha, Isabel, Liam, Trey, Lottie, Blaire, and Liridyn.

Justine was a caring a kind-hearted person who would give her last dollar to help someone. Quick-witted and smart, she always had a way to make you laugh. Family and friends were important to her, and she could often be found spending time with her nieces and nephews. But most of all, Justine loved and cherished her two children.

Funeral services will be conducted at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jim Neighbors officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To her children, for their continued care and education.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.