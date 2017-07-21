Van Wert independent sports

OHIO CITY — Weather conditions may not be ideal, but the 50th annual Lambert Days (today through Sunday) will offer a number of fun outdoor games and sporting events for all.

The Kids Wiffleball Home Run Derby is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. tonight, with Adult Whiffleball set to begin at 7 p.m.

Men’s Slow Pitch Softball will start things off at 8 a.m. Saturday, and Co-Ed Recreation Volleyball will begin at 9 a.m. The annual Kids Whiffleball Tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and 3-on-3 Basketball will start at 1 p.m. Adult Whiffleball will begin at 7 p.m.

Slow Pitch Softball will continue at 9 a.m. Sunday.