The registration deadline for Van Wert Parks and Recreation youth flag football is just a few days away.

The program provides young players a fun and exciting opportunity to engage in non-contact continuous action while learning lessons in team work. This year, two age categories will be offered: 5-7 and 8-10 year-olds with September 1 serving as the age cut-off date.

A registration form must be filled out in and received by August 4 in order to play. Participants can register two different ways, at the Jubilee Park Office at 137 Gleason Avenue or online at vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com.

Ages 5-7 will play on Tuesdays and 8-10 year-olds on Thursday at Smiley Park.

For more information contact Jubilee Park Office at 419-238-9121.