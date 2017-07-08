Van Wert independent

ROCKWOOD, Tennessee — An inmate of the Van Wert County Correctional Facility who fled the area while on a medical furlough has been recaptured.

Ian Taylor, 23, was arrested in Roane County, Tennessee, by the Rockwood Police Department. Extradition proceedings will begin to return Taylor to Van Wert County as soon as possible, where he will likely face additional charges related to his escape from custody.

Taylor was reportedly returning from a doctor’s appointment on June 26 when he exited the vehicle he was traveling in while it was stopped at a service station just north of the correctional facility on North Washington Street.

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court had granted the medical furlough to Taylor, who was in jail on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. After Taylor’s escape, court officials were notified and an arrest order was issued for the local man.