Submitted information

The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is asking for information from anyone who had residential flooding from Monday’s storm event to contact the EMA office.

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, between 2½ and 6½ inches of rain fell across the county during the storm, flooding many creeks, roadways, and cropland.

McCoy said he suspects a number of homes were impacted and needs this information to forward to the state EMA Assessment Office. These numbers are tabulated, along with flooding events in other counties, and may be enough for Governor John Kasich to declare a state disaster. That, in turn, would make it possible for the release of low-interest loan assistance to those that suffered damage.

McCoy asks that anyone who had water enter their home contact his office at 419.238.1300.