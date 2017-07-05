Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $500 to the YWCA of Van Wert County for the YWCA Summer Food Program. This is the 22nd year the YWCA has run this important program.

The funds are from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation for achieving the required goal of donations averaging $4.60 per member.

The program includes breakfast and lunch, as well as recreational and educational activities. During the school year, free and reduced-price breakfast and lunches through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs provide nutritional food for area children; however, the Summer Food Program aims to fill in the gap between the end of classes and the beginning of the next school year.

During the eight weeks of the program last year, the YWCA served more than 20,000 meals to 340 children of Van Wert County. This year, the YWCA expects to see 400 participants and serve more than 21,000 meals.

In previous years, the program has been free for all participants. Due to the increasing operating costs expected, the YWCA is asking for a nominal donation for the recreational portion per family. Since some families cannot afford to make this donation, the monies donated by Van Wert Elks Lodge will help to feed these children.

The Van Wert Elks Lodge is pleased to be able to assist the YWCA with this important summer program.