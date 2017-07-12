Van Wert independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Three Delphos juveniles could be in hot water today for allegedly concocting a false report that several other teens were swept away during flooding on Flat Fork Creek in that city.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Delphos police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Suthoff Street after receiving a report of children playing in the flooded creek. Upon arrival, officers found three boys, who reported that three to four other teens were swept away in high water from Monday’s heavy rains.

Delphos Fire and EMS also responded and evaluated the juveniles, while an extensive search began with assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol — including an aircraft — Allen and Van Wert County Emergency Management Agencies, Fort Jennings Fire and Police departments, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, and other Delphos city employees.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., after speaking with other witnesses in the area, it was determined the three teens originally located at the scene were the only three that had been in the water. A search for any other missing juveniles was called off at that time.

No injuries were reported, while no information has been released on whether charges will be filed in connection with the incident.