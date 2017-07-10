SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — In tournament play, sometimes it’s not necessarily the best team that wins, but rather a team playing its best ball of the season.

That just may be the case with the Crestview Knights.

After a 4-9 regular season, the Knights have put together four straight wins and will play for a spot in the ACME state tournament.

Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, Crestview scored three runs, including RBI doubles by Caden Hurless and Dylan Hicks that plated Brant Richardson and Hurless, then held off Shawnee for a 6-4 district opener victory on Saturday.

Richardson earned the complete game victory on the mound.

The Knights followed up in even more dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Down 4-3 in a back and forth affair, Derek Stout’s two-RBI single scored Riley Saylor and Hurless to complete a stunning 5-4 walk off win over the Elida Bulldogs.

Crestview is scheduled to play again tonight, and a win would send the Knights to the ACME state tournament (see above story).