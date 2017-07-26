Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a break-in that occurred at the Metals Recycling Technologies, 7680 U.S. 127-N in Van Wert

Sometime after 4:45 p.m. on June 8 and before 7:30 the next morning, someone entered the building and stole a 3-foot-by-3-foot-by-3-foot safe. The suspect had to use a two-wheel cart to move the safe and a Bobcat to place it in a vehicle. The safe had a significant amount of cash inside.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

