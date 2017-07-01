Crestview to host four ACME games today
Friday’s ACME sectional baseball games at the Crestview Sports Complex were postponed by rain.
Here is today’s schedule:
Semifinals: Delphos Jefferson vs. Lincolnview 11 a.m.
Semifinals: St. Mary’s Memorial vs. Spencerville 1:15 p.m.
Sectional title game: Van Wert vs. Delphos Jefferson/Lincolnview winner 3:30 p.m.
Sectional title game: Crestview vs. St. Mary’s Memorial/Spencerville winner 6 p.m.
