Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017

Submitted information

Friday’s ACME sectional baseball games at the Crestview Sports Complex were postponed by rain.

Here is today’s schedule:

Semifinals: Delphos Jefferson vs. Lincolnview 11 a.m.
Semifinals: St. Mary’s Memorial vs. Spencerville 1:15 p.m.
Sectional title game: Van Wert vs. Delphos Jefferson/Lincolnview winner 3:30 p.m.
Sectional title game: Crestview vs. St. Mary’s Memorial/Spencerville winner 6 p.m.

 

