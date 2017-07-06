MORGAN DOWLER/2017-18 reporter

CONVOY — This year, yet again, Crestview High School has elected eight FFA members to help lead the school team into a another exciting year of fun-filled FFA activities.

FFA officers plan to advance the greatness of the program with new ideas and traditions by prioritizing agricultural education and leadership in all members.

At the end of May, these eight members traveled to Hocking Hills. While spending an exciting three hours on the bus, members were able to bond and discuss many different topics to later be brought up in an officer meeting that night. While traveling, they made a few pit stops. Officers were able to grab some grub, go go-karting, and play mini golf all before arriving at the beautiful cabin set aside for them.

After some team building challenges, the officer team was able to make dinner and sit around the table to talk. A meeting was held, where the officers and advisor discussed key components of the upcoming year and planned activities for the chapter, as well as others, to enjoy. After a fun-filled trip, it was time to head back home. Overall, it was a trip filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

As an officer team, everyone thought it would be best that the chapter and community get to know its officers, so we wanted to let people know a little bit about everyone. Some of the officers’ favorite colors are yellow, burnt orange, blue, purple, white, and red. We all enjoy eating, as anyone in FFA does.

According to Brett Schumm, the 2017-18 president, his favorite food is anything that he can eat before it eats him first, which everyone else’s favorite food falls under.

Different FFA events that everyone enjoys are national and state conventions, the end of the year banquet, and, of course, FFA Week! This year, all of the officers are looking forward to growing and bonding together in order to strengthen the FFA chapter and the organization as a whole. FFA gives everyone opportunities to grow and become a better person each day that will help them in the future.

Lastly, everyone agreed that something that they want others to know about the FFA is that it isn’t just about farming or agriculture, but rather a nationwide organization that provides its past and present members with leadership, personal growth, and career success. Through different hands-on activities and real world experiences, in and out of the classroom, everyone should know that the organization is something very valuable.