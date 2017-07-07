Betty R. Amweg, 92, formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at The Manor of Lake Jackson in Sebring, Florida.

She was born April 15, 1925, in Ohio City, the daughter of Daniel Albert and Bertha Reah (Bevington) High, who both preceded her in death. On July 16, 1944, she married Delbert Glenn Amweg, who died November 9, 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Donald E. (Jill) Amweg of Sebring, Florida, and Craig A. Amweg of Celina; two grandchildren, Kristi Amweg-Wilson of Warsaw, Indiana, and Kimberly (Todd) Barnhart of Sebring, Florida.; two great-granddaughters, Megan and Maci Barnhart of Sebring; two stepgrandchildren, Crystal (Jason) Snyder and Jeremy Kline, and a stepgreat-grandson, Christopher Snyder; a sister-in-law, Dorothy High of Portland, Indiana.

Two sisters, Lucille Brown and Patty J. Lighthill; and three brothers, Marvin D. High, Richard E. High, and Daniel Albert High Jr., also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler and the Rev. Wayne Karges officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.