DEFIANCE — The Archbold Blue Streaks successfully defended their 2016 ACME state baseball championship, with Monday’s 3-1 title game victory over the Defiance Bulldogs.

The game was tied at one going into the seventh, but Archbold scored two runs in the top half of the inning to secure a second straight state title.

The championship game was scheduled to be played at Shawnee Field in Lima, but Sunday night’s storms caused extreme flooding at the facility.