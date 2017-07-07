DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The event, organized by Main Street Van Wert and Wassenberg Art Center, includes gourmet food trucks along Central Avenue, plus art exhibits and other art activities, as well as bands and other entertainment on the art center grounds.

Other sponsors this year include Long Prairie Wind, Harvest the Wind, Central Insurance Companies, Edward Jones Investments, WISE-TV 33 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Eaton Corporation, the City of Van Wert, Van Wert County Board of Commissioners, and Cooper Farms.

Food trucks for this year’s festival include Pizza Diva, Ragin’ Cajun, Whip ‘n’ Chill, SmokeHaus, Carousel Ice Cream, High 5 Lunch, Sooz Concessions, and the Upper Crust. Food trucks begin serving at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Other activities beginning at 3 Saturday afternoon include the Real Human Robot DJ and the Town Creek Glow exhibit, as well as face painting and other free art activities and a performance by Taiko Drumming.

Also scheduled is the annual Duck Derpy duck race from Wassenberg to Brumback Library. Duck sales are on sale for $5 a duck or a “Quack Pack” of six ducks for $25. Winner of the Duck Derpy wins $1,000. Ducks can be purchased at the Main Street Van Wert office and Wassenberg Art Center, as well as online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org/events.html.

Duck sales end at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the event to begin at approximately 6:15 that evening. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to Taiko Drumming at 3 and 5 p.m., entertainment will include Violin Monster, which will perform throughout the day; the Changing Elements Band at 6:30 p.m.; and Distant Cousinz at 9 p.m. Also entertaining will be the Pyroscope Fire Performance at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be shared by MSVW and Wassenberg, as well as Wren Baseball and the Crestview FFA chapter.