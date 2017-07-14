SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA — The remaining eight teams in the ACME summer baseball league will meet at Shawnee Field in Lima this weekend, to begin the 2017 state tournament.

Four quarterfinal games will be played tomorrow, with semifinal games slated for Sunday. The state title game will be played on Monday.

After winning just four regular season games, the Crestview Knights have won five consecutive postseason games and will play Defiance at 2:30 tomorrow. The Bulldogs are no strangers to the state tournament, having won six of the last 12 championships.

“This tournament run has been surprising, but it’s a credit to the kids and their never quit attitudes,” Crestview head coach Jeff Helm said in a previous story.

Defending champion Archbold will face Celina, and despite being forced to forfeit its final game for using an ineligible player, the host Shawnee Indians will play Xenia.

Below is the full ACME baseball state tournament schedule.

State quarterfinals:

12 p.m. Saturday — Minster vs. Northmont.

2:30 p.m. Saturday — Defiance vs. Crestview.

5 p.m. Saturday — Archbold vs. Anthony Wayne.

7:30 p.m. Saturday — Xenia vs. Shawnee.

State semifinals:

2:30 p.m. Sunday — Minster/Northmont winner vs. Defiance/Crestview winner.

5:00 p.m. Sunday — Archbold/Anthony Wayne winner vs. Xenia Shawnee winner.

State championship game:

7 p.m. Monday — Winner of semifinal game No. 1 vs. winner of semifinal game No. 2.