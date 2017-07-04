SCOTT TRUXELL/independent staff writer

Four people appeared Wednesday for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield sentenced Narketta Mullins, 42, of Kalida to 13 months in prison on two fourth degree felony charges of aggravated drug trafficking (meth). The sentences will run concurrently, and Mullins was given credit for one day served. In addition to prison, Mullins was ordered to pay court costs.

Judge Burchfield also sentenced two other defendants on fifth degree felony charges of possession of cocaine.

Adam Partin, 24, of Delphos, was sentenced to 60 days in jail (to be served at a later date), up to six months at the WORTH Center, substance abuse assessment and treatment, drug court evaluation, three years of community control, three years of intensive probation, 200 hours of community service and must pay partial appointed counsel fees.

Andrew Thomas, 35, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail (to be served at a later date), five years of community control, three years of intensive probation, 200 hours of community service, substance abuse assessment and treatment and drug court evaluation. Thomas was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, court costs and a monthly probation fee.

Also Wednesday, Ethan Mezuk, 26, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty on a third degree felony charge of tampering with evidence and a fifth degree felony charge of theft. He’s scheduled to be sentenced August 30, at 9 a.m.