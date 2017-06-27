Print for later

Tweet about it

William Bass Jr., 68, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born May 9, 1949, in New Jersey, and adopted by William D. Watson.

He is survived by a half-brother, the Rev. William Watson of Van Wert.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. William Watson officiating. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.