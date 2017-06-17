Submitted information

Jacque Welch, administrator at Van Wert Manor, has successfully completed the Certified Executive for Assisted Living (CEAL) certification program offered through the Ohio Centers for Assisted Living (OCAL), and has passed the NAB (National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Boards) Residential Care/Assisted Living Administrators Examination to earn the CEAL designation.

CEAL is a comprehensive certification program designed to elevate the skills and professionalism of assisted living administrators in Ohio by providing a national certification, along with Ohio’s most comprehensive state specific training.

Following the four-day CEAL training course, candidates must complete the NAB Examination to be awarded the CEAL designation. The Ohio CEAL is awarded to candidates based on 100 percent class participation, including completion of in-class quizzes, testing, and successful passage of the NAB Examination.

Since 2013, OCAL has trained more than 100 students nationally who have earned their CEAL designation. The program is designed for experienced assisted living executives looking for a competitive edge in the marketplace, or those interested in obtaining the necessary skills to successfully lead an assisted living building in Ohio or nationwide.

Welch has worked at Van Wert Manor for 18 years. She and her husband, Rob, reside in Van Wert with their six children.

Van Wert Manor has been a part of the community since 1970 through the tradition of caring. With the addition of assisted living apartments to Van Wert Manor’s facility, Van Wert Manor offers assisted living, transitional care and skilled nursing.

For more information about Van Wert Manor, please call 419.238.6655.