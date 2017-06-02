topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1957 is in the process of planning its 60th class reunion for July 21-22.

On Friday, July 21, classmates are invited to meet at Convoy Sports Center any time from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for coffee, doughnuts, and chatting. Class members can then meet from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge off Van Wert-Decatur Road for snacks.

On Saturday, breakfast will be available from 10-11:30 a.m. at 133 Bistro on Main Street (formerly Balyeat’s).  At 11:45 a.m., there will be a tour of the renovated Courthouse and other sites of interest.

The class will meet at Willow Bend Country Club at 5 p.m. Saturday for pictures, while dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Diane at 419.622.6561.

