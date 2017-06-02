Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1957 is in the process of planning its 60th class reunion for July 21-22.

On Friday, July 21, classmates are invited to meet at Convoy Sports Center any time from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for coffee, doughnuts, and chatting. Class members can then meet from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge off Van Wert-Decatur Road for snacks.

On Saturday, breakfast will be available from 10-11:30 a.m. at 133 Bistro on Main Street (formerly Balyeat’s). At 11:45 a.m., there will be a tour of the renovated Courthouse and other sites of interest.

The class will meet at Willow Bend Country Club at 5 p.m. Saturday for pictures, while dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Diane at 419.622.6561.