Submitted information

The Van Wert City Board of Education will be meeting in special session at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

The board will go into executive session to conduct second interviews for the vacant superintendent’s position and will adjourn with no action being taken.

Prior to that time, the candidates will be meeting with members of the district teaching and administrative staffs.