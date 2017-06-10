Vivian Lucille “Betty” Wise, born March 20, 1930, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven and into the arms of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ at 12:35 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born to the late Dollie (Hartzog) Neiford and Lloyd Neiford.

Betty is survived by her children William H. (fiancée Kittie Walters-Fodrie) Wise III of Van Wert, Michael (Marcia) J. Wise of Van Wert, David (Pegi) E. Wise of Jupiter, Florida, Robin (Jack) A. Miller of Convoy, and Terry J. Humphrey of Rock Hill, South Carolina; grandchildren William H. Wise IV, John D. Wise, April A.J. Wise, Matthew (Daphnia) K. Wise, Christopher D. Hanson, Benjamin (Cayla) D. Wise, Brian D. Wise, Laura C. Wise, Nicole L. McTernan, Aliza M. McTernan, Jackie (Michael) A. Hernandez, Niki (Lonnie) D. Whitlock, Brian (Stacy) A. Miller, Charity (Will) L. Storey, Maegan A. Miller, Emily R. Humphrey; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Wise I; two sons, William H. Wise II, who died at birth, and Daniel R. Wise; four brothers, Calvin, Donald, Albert, and Homer Neiford; two sisters, Helen Taylor and Joan Simpson; a daughter-in-law, Alice J. Wise; and one granddaughter, Amy S. Miller.

Betty worked and retired from Kennedy Manufacturing Companyt in Van Wert. She was a member of First Church of God in Van Wert. Betty and her beloved husband were happily married 53 years.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of everyone as a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved flowers and enjoyed keeping up her beautiful home.

She loved being a grandmother and spending time with all the kids. Betty enjoyed visiting with her friends at local restaurants. She enjoyed watching “The Waltons”, “Little House on the Prairie”, and Hallmark movies. Betty loved to hear her husband sing.

She will be greatly missed by all those that love her.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to everyone at Van Wert Manor and the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center for taking excellent care of her.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor William Watson officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert following the service.

Open calling and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Van Wert Manor. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.