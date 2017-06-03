Submitted information

The Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club and Van Wert Youth Rabbit Clubs will be sponsoring a Youth Fun Rabbit Show at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in the Rabbit Barn on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The show is open to all youths in the surrounding area, with an entry fee of $1 per rabbit and a maximum of five rabbits each. Anyone planning on exhibiting rabbits at the upcoming Van Wert County Fair is encouraged to participate to get practice for the fair.

Awards will be presented to each breed winner, along with showmanship winners.

For more information, contact one of the rabbit club advisors, the Ohio State University Extension office, or go to www.vanwertrabbit.org.