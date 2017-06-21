The United Way of Van Wert County was given a special recognition to celebrate its 95th anniversary. Jenna Peper, district rep for U.S. Representative Bob Latta, presented members of the United Way Board with a celebratory award. In 1922, United Way of Van Wert was established to help “increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another.” Ninety-nine percent of the money given locally stays in Van Wert County. Donations help fund 27 local agencies. Shown are (front row, from the left) Kendra Goodlin, Maria Grothause, Peper, Mark Verville, Joann Steele, Scott White; (back row) Pat Crummey, Mark Johnston, Jordan Sherry, Justin Dodge, Jessi Harman, Karen Lautzenheiser, Kim Bruns. (United Way photo)