CONVOY — Van Wert rang up 13 runs on 16 hits, and defeated Crestview 13-3 on Monday.

Jake Lautzenheiser, Holden Willingham, Jalen McCracken, and TJ Reynolds each had a pair of hits for the Cougars, and the quartet combined for five RBI. When the dust settled, the Cougars used 16 different players in the game, and improved to 7-0 on the ACME baseball season.

After a scoreless first inning, McCracken doubled in the second, then was driven home when Reynolds rapped a double of his own.

The Cougars scored twice more in the third inning, when Jonathon Lee’s single to left field plated Lautzenheiser and Darius Eddins, to increase Van Wert’s lead to 3-0.

The advantage increased to 6-0 in the top half of the fourth. Willingham and Reynolds scored, and Lautzenheiser’s RBI single scored Parker Conrad, then in the fifth inning, Lee scored on Willingham’s single to center field.

Six more Van Wert runs were scored in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, McCracken singled to left, scoring Lennon Bartley and Ryan Hollingsworth, then Mason Place and McCracken scored on a double by Conrad. An error allowed Jaxson Emwig and Conrad to close out the scoring by the Cougars.

The Knights (2-5) scored once in the fourth, when Brant Richardson crossed home plate on a single by Luke Mefferd. Crestview’s remaining two runs came in the seventh, on a two out, two RBI double by Caden Hurless that scored Korbin Hartman and Caden Short.

Owen Treece earned the complete game victory for Van Wert, allowing eight hits, walking two and striking out four.

Crestview used three different pitchers in the game. Brant Richardson was tagged with the loss, after going four innings and allowing six runs on 10 hits, while striking out four and walking one. Riley Saylor pitched 2.1 innings, and gave up six runs on five hits. Short handled the remainder of the game, and gave up one run on one hit.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action tomorrow. Crestview will play at Lincolnview, and Van Wert will travel to Delphos Jefferson.

Box score:

Van Wert 012 310 6 – 13

Crestview 000 100 2 – 3