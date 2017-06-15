SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CELINA — The reigning Western Buckeye League Player of the Year, and Division II Co-State Player of the Year has a decision to make: whether to play baseball at the collegiate level, or professionally.

Seth Lonsway is widely considered the top prospect in Ohio State’s incoming recruiting class, but the 2017 Celina High School graduate’s name was called during Wednesday’s portion of the Major League Baseball draft.

The left-handed pitcher was selected in the 19th round (No. 557 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds. He had been projected to go as high as the third round.

Lonsway must now decide if he’ll continue with plans to play for Ohio State, or if he’ll sign a contract and begin his pro career in the minor leagues.

This is some of what MLB.com said about Lonsway before the draft:

“Lonsway now operates in the low 90s early in games and should throw a bit harder as he continues to develop physically. He can flash a good curveball at times but it’s below average at others and he can’t always land it in the strike zone. He shows some feel for his changeup, which has fade and should become an effective third pitch. Lonsway is athletic and has a clean delivery, so he should be able to iron out the inconsistencies with his control and command.”

Lonsway went 7-1 with 92 strikeouts during his senior season at Celina. He currently plays for the Lima Locos Express.

Also selected Wednesday: 2012 Defiance High School graduate, and Ohio State redshirt senior Shea Murray. He was drafted in the 18th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Murray was drafted in the 39th round by the Texas Rangers, but opted to remain with the Buckeyes. The three-time OSU scholar-athlete hit .252 during his final collegiate season.