Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The 2017 Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Tournament began this morning at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.

In Division III, Lincolnview High School’s Ryan Rager closed out his high school career by placing 16th in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 52.62 seconds.

Lancer teammate Kartow Tow will compete in the 3200 meter run at 11:25 tomorrow morning.

Van Wert’s Brandon Hernandez is scheduled to compete at 3:30 today in the Division II 300 meter hurdles. Teammates Tabatha Saam (shot put), and Austin Clay (discus) are scheduled to compete at 9:30 tomorrow morning.